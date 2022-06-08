Crash near Saddle Creek under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A dramatic crash on Saddle Creek rerouted traffic over the lunch hour.

A car and dump truck collided. The driver of the car got the worst of it ending upside down.

Officers at the scene tell 6 News no one needed an ambulance to the hospital.

The dump truck loaded with dirt is operated by Metropolitan Utilities District.

It looks to have a broken front wheel.

Traffic investigators are working to determine who is at fault.

