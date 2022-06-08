Advertisement

Cass County officials arrest man accused of catalytic converter theft

The Cass County Sheriff's Office investigated a string of thefts which led them to this suspect.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of catalytic converters thefts which led them to an arrest.

Benjamin Dill, 28, of Ashland is charged with felony theft.

Over four days, officials say he allegedly stole catalytic converters from a motor home, a car, and a pickup.

All from a storage facility in Greenwood.

