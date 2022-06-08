BLOG: Early morning severe weather leaves damage in parts of KC, thousands without power

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A line of severe storms tore through the Kansas City area in the overnight hours, leaving a significant amount of damage and debris.

The following is a compilation of reports from the KCTV5 team on the damage:

I’m near 95th and Mission where there’s a lot of damage just in a half mile stretch. You can see a big tree fell right on top of that blue home- fortunately no injuries here have been reported.

Just down the street, power lines being restored after trees toppled over them.

Heavy damage could be seen in Johnson county near Mission and Leawood.

"North of 150 Highway in Lee's Summit"



Thanks to Tyler Herdman for sharing this video just after 2 a.m.





Dozens of downed tree limbs and power lines made several Johnson County roads impassible Wednesday morning.









Crews out in Buckner, MO are trying to clear up the mess from the overnight storms. Many of the roads in Buckner are being shutdown.

"In Lenexa Kansas in between 87th and 95th on Lackman. Massive gust of wind came through. Trampoline thrown from a couple streets over. Trees down blocking streets everywhere."







If you are safe, please send your weather photos/videos here!

Large trees are down on this home in Buckner, Mo.

Out here in Buckner, MO where power lines are down on Buckner Tarsney Road because of the powerful storms.

Worth noting that all metro damage reports are currently listed under wind reports. @NWSKansasCity will have survey teams out today to evaluate possible tornado damage.

Storm reports are listed here: https://t.co/SZK05wStOA



More damage on Chadwick Dr. in Leawood. Roadway is partially blocked because of downed trees.

Part of 95th street in Leawood near Leawood United Methodist Church is closed because of the storm damage. Crews are out trying to clear the debris.

Huge tree on a home on 95th street. Tried to check and see if anyone was home, but I only saw a dog come up to the window. I hope everyone is okay!

KCTV5 is tracking damage across the metro. This video is from 95th/Metcalf in OP



•During the storm overnight a lightning strike started an attic fire at a home near NE Jamestown Dr & NE Freehold Ct in Lee’s Summit



•@evergypower reports~1K outages affecting~60K customers pic.twitter.com/H7W2d4UIMf — Carolina Cruz (@carolinakctv5) June 8, 2022

A lot of damage here at Jack Stack BBQ location on 95th and Metcalf. I can smell them still smoking BBQ inside. I just spoke with a delivery driver there who says everybody inside is okay.

I'm at the corner of Brentwood Drive & Darnell Lane in Lenexa and I mean … look at this! The storm carried a trampoline to the curb — there's no telling where it came from.

More tree damage near La Petite Academy in Overland Park.

Nearly 60,000 KCP&L customers are without power following this morning's storms, including over 28,000 in KCMO. Nearly 4,000 without power in Overland Park.

Part of 95th street in Leawood near Leawood United Methodist Church is closed because of the storm damage.

On Barkley and 95th in OP the signal is out and there is damage all around. The light poles on parts of 95th are even leaning over.

During the storm overnight a lightning strike started an attic fire at a home near NE Jamestown Dr & NE Freehold Ct in Lee’s Summit.

