Advertisement

1 man shot and killed by an officer in Davenport

Davenport Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting.
Davenport Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was shot and killed by an officer at Casey’s Convenience store in Davenport Wednesday morning.

Davenport police responded about 12:48 a.m. to the Casey’s Convenience Store at 1691 West 53rd Street, for a reported suspicious man possibly tampering with an air conditioning unit on the side of the building, according to a media release from the police department.

The officer on scene talked to the man, police said. A wanted check found he had outstanding warrants.

According to police, a physical confrontation lead to shots being fired between the man and the officer.

The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment, where he later died, police said.

According to police, the officer had non-life-threatening injuries.

Per department policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave and an outside agency will investigate this incident, police said.

According to police, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation will conduct a joint investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Tess Place owner talks about decision to close south Omaha restaurant
Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths
WOWT Kathleen Kauth and Gov. Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts appoints Kathleen Kauth to fill Omaha district vacancy
Omaha business owners frustrated with continuous drainage issues
Nebraska trooper tickets motorcyclist for excessive speeding

Latest News

Family Dollar robbery suspect in Omaha runs off with money, employee’s purse
Election 2022 update: Recount reaffirms results for Lindstrom’s seat in Nebraska Legislature race
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
LPD: Suspect rams garage at northeast Lincoln business to break in