Advertisement

WATCH: Driver fails to navigate, crashes near midtown Omaha

6 News has a dramatic video from overnight to show you.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has a dramatic video from a crash over the weekend.

The crash was in midtown at 42nd Street where Harney and Farnam sort of come together.

Apparently, the driver of the white SUV failed to navigate the big curve and barreled through the railing before midnight Sunday.

Omaha police had not yet received the crash report and from our vantage point, it didn’t seem there were any serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car can be seen flipped over after a crash at 78th and Dodge
Omaha emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Dodge Street
Quasar Drive-In boasts old and new
Douglas County drive-in brings modern tech to classic experience
One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting
One dead, three injured after Friday night South Omaha shooting
Omaha Fire officials announce death of apparatus engineer
At least one person was injured in a wreck early Sunday
Early morning Omaha crash sends one to hospital

Latest News

Omaha business owners frustrated with continuous drainage issues
OPS Board approves teachers, staff stipend plan
STD testing Douglas County.
Douglas County Health reports stark decrease in STD testing in 2021
6 On Your Side: Omaha public pools open in sessions this summer
Omaha public pools open in sessions this summer