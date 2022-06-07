WATCH: Driver fails to navigate, crashes near midtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has a dramatic video from a crash over the weekend.

The crash was in midtown at 42nd Street where Harney and Farnam sort of come together.

Apparently, the driver of the white SUV failed to navigate the big curve and barreled through the railing before midnight Sunday.

Omaha police had not yet received the crash report and from our vantage point, it didn’t seem there were any serious injuries.

