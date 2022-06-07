Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few spotty storms later today with a severe storm possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pretty pleasant morning will greet you as you leave the house today. We’ll warm up into the lower 80s later this afternoon with another humid day ahead. That humidity could easily spark some storms in the area by mid afternoon too.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

The earliest spotty storms would be possible by 2pm and mainly north of the metro. I don’t expect many of those and kept chances low. They should increase in coverage and number a bit more after 6pm today after we have warmed up into the lower 80s. Some of those storms have a little better threat of becoming strong to severe after 6pm with hail and downpours being the main threats. While wind and a tornado are possible the greater threat for those will likely be southwest into central and southern Nebraska.

Tuesday Storm Chances (WOWT)

Severe Threat (WOWT)

Severe Threat (WOWT)

The threat of storms will wind down near midnight tonight as the storms move southeast and out of the area. That will leave us with a cooler and more comfortable day ahead Wednesday. A few more storms are possible Thursday late afternoon and evening with most going southwest of the metro.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

