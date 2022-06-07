Advertisement

Reimagined two-story Taco Bell Defy opens in the Midwest – here’s what makes it unique

The four-lane, two-story Taco Bell opened in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
The four-lane, two-story Taco Bell opened in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.(Border Foods)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Taco Bell is taking things to new heights – literally. In partnership with Border Foods, the company launched in Minnesota its first Taco Bell Defy store.

The two-story building features several drive-thru lanes, all with different functions – for pre-orders on the app, delivery drivers and the traditional drive-thru.

But what really makes this location unique is the innovative technology to transport Taco Bell menu items straight from the kitchen to customers.

The new fast-food restaurant uses an elevated kitchen and vertical lift to deliver food in the drive-thru lanes for a faster, contactless experience.

The proprietary vertical lift sends food straight from the kitchen to customers.
The proprietary vertical lift sends food straight from the kitchen to customers.(Border Foods)

According to Border Foods, the new Taco Bell uses digital check-in screens for mobile orders and two-way audio and video technology services for customers to talk to team members on the second floor.

“Taco Bell Defy embodies the innovative, entrepreneurial spirit of Minnesota businesses and franchisees,” said Lee Engler, co-founder and CEO of Border Foods. “It is a creative, technological solution for a faster, contactless experience for as many Taco Bell fans as possible and is poised to be the future of quick-service dining.”

