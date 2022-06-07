Omaha public pools open in sessions this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A big day for pool lovers, Omaha public pools are now open.

Before you pack your pool bags be sure it’s actually open.

Omaha is part of the national wave of staffing shortages impacting hours this summer.

So here’s what you can expect each day, about 10 of the 15 will actually be open. Six for the entire season with only eight open for half of the season.

City rec leaders say some of the shortages can be blamed on teens and college students who are otherwise occupied with internships, other activities, or better pay at a different pool.

So, while you may see some empty pools this year, just know these changes are for everyone’s safety.

“That’s our number one concern is the safety of the patrons and the kids that come to our pools. And that’s why we are not opening up all of our pools. We’re opening up what pools we feel we can open up safely,” said Chris Haberling, Rec Manager of City of Omaha Parks & Rec.

