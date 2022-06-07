New Bike Share stations in Omaha to open along Dodge Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s the new way to ride around town this summer.

Fourteen new Bike Share stations and 100 new e-bikes are going up, stretching from 77th and Dodge, all the way down to 8th and Farnam.

“They’re our newest type of technology where there’s no actual kiosk,” says Benny Foltz of Heartland Bike Share. “Everything will be app-based, our RFID checkout. So we encourage everyone to download the BCycle app and once you’re on there, you can simply locate the station and then you tap whichever bike it is you want to check out.”

The app shows you the availability of e-bikes and where each station is located.

A day pass costs $12, which gives riders unlimited 60-minute rides for the day. A monthly pass costs $20 and an annual pass is $156.

The project has been three years in the making and is thanks to a partnership between Metro, Heartland Bike Share, and the City of Omaha.

“If you’re getting off ORBT, you’ll be able to check a bike out and then take it to wherever you’re going or vice versa, you can ride a bike to the station and then get on ORBT to wherever you need to be,” says Foltz.

Users can also bring the bikes with them onto an ORBT bus to continue their route.

Communications Specialist for Metro Transit Annie Pigaga explains that where these stations are situated is where they’ll see the most use.

“Here at 77th we’re right along the Keystone Trail, so that’s a really bike-friendly environment,” Pigaga said. “Some of the streets in Omaha aren’t necessarily as great for cyclists. But we wanted to make sure to link people up with their destinations in the places where they feel the most comfortable.”

The project received financial support from a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust in addition to other funds from Metro.

Heartland Bikeshare will maintain the bikes and Metro maintains the ORBT stops and stations.

“If people do leave bikes on our bike racks for buses, we make sure that they’re brought in at the end of the night and they go back to Heartland Bikeshare. Heartland Bikeshare then communicates with those customers to make sure everything gets returned, checked in and is good to go,” says Pigaga.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.