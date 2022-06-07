Nebraska trooper tickets motorcyclist for excessive speeding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News staff member encountered a speeding motorcycle on the West Dodge Expressway two mornings in a row last week.

It has been a problem on the expressway. There was a separate incident Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted this other incident overnight.

Troopers just stopped this sport bike traveling 145mph in a 65mph zone on Interstate 680 near Dodge. Please obey all posted speed limit signs. #NSP516 pic.twitter.com/01UKw3omzB — NSP_TroopANightShift 🇺🇸 (@NSPTroopANights) June 7, 2022

A motorcyclist was stopped after being clocked going 145 miles an hour in that same area on I-680 and West Dodge.

The speed limit is 65. The person was cited for speeding and careless driving.

