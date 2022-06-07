Nebraska trooper tickets motorcyclist for excessive speeding
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News staff member encountered a speeding motorcycle on the West Dodge Expressway two mornings in a row last week.
It has been a problem on the expressway. There was a separate incident Monday.
The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted this other incident overnight.
A motorcyclist was stopped after being clocked going 145 miles an hour in that same area on I-680 and West Dodge.
The speed limit is 65. The person was cited for speeding and careless driving.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.