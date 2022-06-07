Law enforcement asking for public help with Missouri River fatality investigation

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Law enforcement is asking the public to come forward with information about a recent fatality on the Missouri River.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement Bureau is continuing to investigate an incident in which 20-year-old Emma Sue Olsen was found dead in the Missouri River after the boat she was on began taking on water just before midnight Sunday, May 29. The incident happened south of the Remmington Boat Landing.

Crews searched for Olsen for several days before recovering her body Thursday, June 2.

The Law Enforcement Bureau is now asking for the public’s assistance as they continue the investigation.

They’re asking anyone who may have seen the 30-foot red and white Scarab boat on May 29 between river mile markers 650 and 691 to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information can contact Iowa Conservation Officer Aaron Johnson at (712) 249-2015 or aaron.johnson@dnr.iowa.gov. Information can be provided anonymously.

Officials just identified the body of an Omaha woman reported missing along the Missouri River over the holiday weekend.

