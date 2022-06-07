Advertisement

Judge moves trial for Iowa teen charged in teacher’s death

The trial for one of the teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish Teacher is moving to southwest Iowa.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — A state judge has ordered that the trial for a 16-year-old teen accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher will be held in Council Bluffs in western Iowa.

Judge Shawn Showers on Monday ordered the trial for Willard Miller of Fairfield to be moved about 200 miles from Fairfield in southeast Iowa to Council Bluffs.

The trial is set to begin Nov. 1. Miller and his 17-year-old classmate Jeremy Goodale will be tried as adults.

They face first-degree murder charges in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at the Fairfield High School.

The location of Goodale’s trial, set for Aug. 23, has not been set.

