Iowa Secretary of State launches webpage debunking election myths

By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - On the day of the primary election, officials in Iowa are trying to counter election misinformation.

Tuesday, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pete launched a new webpage that he says will help counter election myths.

The webpage features several myths and facts about elections. Secretary Pete says the page provides information on election processes and helps informs voters of election protocols, including how votes are counted and equipment is maintained.

“I want Iowans to know we are protecting their vote and we’re transparent about how it is done,” Secretary Pate said. “Paper ballots, Voter ID, pre-election and post-election audits, and a slew of cybersecurity protections and monitoring systems help us protect your vote. There is zero evidence of any unauthorized intrusions into Iowa’s elections systems, and we are committed to keeping it that way.”

Some of the myths the Secretary of State debunks on the webpage include:

  • The hacking vulnerability of vote tabulators.
  • That hand-counted results are more secure than machines.
  • How absentee voting is prone to fraud.
View the election security webpage here

