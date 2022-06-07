Advertisement

High gas prices push Omaha-area small business owners to make tough decisions

The average gas price in the state of Nebraska is even higher than it was yesterday.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The average gas price in the state of Nebraska on Tuesday was even higher than the day prior: It’s now up to $4.57 for a gallon of regular gas.

The steep cost of gas is forcing some businesses to make tough calls.

Every day you can spot The Cheese Life food truck all around town. The family-owned and operated business typically does two events a day. That means a lot of gas — more than you might think.

“We get it from three different angles because the truck runs on gas. The generator runs on diesel and then the grill is run on propane,” said Lanie Moe, The Cheese Life owner.

Moe said each time she fills this truck up, she feels the pain more and more.

“Last year, we spent about $20,000 dollars in fuel,” she said. “This year, it looks like it’s going to be more like ($40,000).”

The price is so astronomical that she was forced to put a sign up on her truck Tuesday, letting customers know they’re raising prices.

“It was so hard; I just did it today — I just raised the prices today,” she said. “And I’ve really been putting it off, and I really hate to raise the prices.”

The cost of food products is also pinching Moe’s wallet, and she’s not alone: It’s an issue hurting businesses nationwide.

“Our vendors have increased our transportation costs, those increases are passed on ultimately to the customers like gas at the gas station.”

Moe said she is hopeful this won’t be a long-term issue.

“I don’t like it, but as soon as everything goes back to normal, I’ll take them back down,” she said.

Moe said customers have been very supportive of her decision. She said she’s thankful for the response during such a difficult time for small businesses.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT Kathleen Kauth and Gov. Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts appoints Kathleen Kauth to fill Omaha district vacancy
Omaha Fire officials announce death of apparatus engineer
Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths
Omaha business owners frustrated with continuous drainage issues
A car can be seen flipped over after a crash at 78th and Dodge
Omaha emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Dodge Street

Latest News

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Election 2022: Iowa primary election, 10% turnout expected in Pottawattamie County
Nebraska trooper tickets motorcyclist for excessive speeding
A new bike share station along 77th & Dodge
New Bike Share stations in Omaha to open along Dodge Street