High gas prices push Omaha-area small business owners to make tough decisions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The average gas price in the state of Nebraska on Tuesday was even higher than the day prior: It’s now up to $4.57 for a gallon of regular gas.

The steep cost of gas is forcing some businesses to make tough calls.

Every day you can spot The Cheese Life food truck all around town. The family-owned and operated business typically does two events a day. That means a lot of gas — more than you might think.

“We get it from three different angles because the truck runs on gas. The generator runs on diesel and then the grill is run on propane,” said Lanie Moe, The Cheese Life owner.

Moe said each time she fills this truck up, she feels the pain more and more.

“Last year, we spent about $20,000 dollars in fuel,” she said. “This year, it looks like it’s going to be more like ($40,000).”

The price is so astronomical that she was forced to put a sign up on her truck Tuesday, letting customers know they’re raising prices.

“It was so hard; I just did it today — I just raised the prices today,” she said. “And I’ve really been putting it off, and I really hate to raise the prices.”

The cost of food products is also pinching Moe’s wallet, and she’s not alone: It’s an issue hurting businesses nationwide.

“Our vendors have increased our transportation costs, those increases are passed on ultimately to the customers like gas at the gas station.”

Moe said she is hopeful this won’t be a long-term issue.

“I don’t like it, but as soon as everything goes back to normal, I’ll take them back down,” she said.

Moe said customers have been very supportive of her decision. She said she’s thankful for the response during such a difficult time for small businesses.

