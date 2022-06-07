Frank Solich on College Football Hall of Fame 2023 ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frank Solich could join the College Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot he’s eligible. Solich retired last summer and is one of nine FBS coaches on the 2023 ballot. In 22 years as a head coach including six at Nebraska, he has a 173-101 record. He was 58-19 with the Huskers winning a Big 12 championship plus the appearance in the national championship at the end of the 2001 season.

Solich was the head coach from 1998-2003, which followed a run on staff at Nebraska, he also played fullback for the program in the 60′s. He spent 41 years with the team in several different roles. The first year was 1962, Bob Devaney’s first as head coach.

Following 16 years at Ohio he is the winningest coach in the history of the Mid-American Conference. The class will be announced early next year.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.