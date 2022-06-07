Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong storms for some Tuesday night

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty storms will develop to the W of the metro this evening and move E, this bring the threat for hail producing storms close to the Metro between 6-7 PM with the best chances keeping just to the N, although we can’t rule out a strong storm in the Metro.

Early round of storms
Early round of storms(wowt)

Another round of storms, starting to the SW, is on the way later in the evening and will bring a more widespread storm threat and severe risk.

9 PM storms
9 PM storms(wowt)

The storms that develop to the SW will be of the most interest with potential for growth through the night. Between 9:30 PM-11 PM storms could stretch into the Metro bringing a risk for a hail producing storm or two and gusty winds. These storms wrap up as they move out of W Iowa around midnight.

11 PM storms
11 PM storms(wowt)

The highest severe weather risk with this late round will be SW of the Metro where there is a better chance for large hail, strong winds and even an isolated tornado or two.

Tuesday severe risk
Tuesday severe risk(wowt)

These clear early Wednesday morning with a drier forecast until Thursday evening. Thursday evenign storms linger into early Friday with the severe risk staying mainly to the W of the area.

Thursday severe risk
Thursday severe risk(wowt)

Low to mid 70s are expected Friday with a weekend warm up to the 80s! 90s are possible early next work week.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

