Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong storms for some Tuesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty storms will develop to the W of the metro this evening and move E, this bring the threat for hail producing storms close to the Metro between 6-7 PM with the best chances keeping just to the N, although we can’t rule out a strong storm in the Metro.

Early round of storms (wowt)

Another round of storms, starting to the SW, is on the way later in the evening and will bring a more widespread storm threat and severe risk.

9 PM storms (wowt)

The storms that develop to the SW will be of the most interest with potential for growth through the night. Between 9:30 PM-11 PM storms could stretch into the Metro bringing a risk for a hail producing storm or two and gusty winds. These storms wrap up as they move out of W Iowa around midnight.

11 PM storms (wowt)

The highest severe weather risk with this late round will be SW of the Metro where there is a better chance for large hail, strong winds and even an isolated tornado or two.

Tuesday severe risk (wowt)

These clear early Wednesday morning with a drier forecast until Thursday evening. Thursday evenign storms linger into early Friday with the severe risk staying mainly to the W of the area.

Thursday severe risk (wowt)

Low to mid 70s are expected Friday with a weekend warm up to the 80s! 90s are possible early next work week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

