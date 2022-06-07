Council Bluffs Police: Two arrested after stealing car, fleeing toward college campus

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Police say two suspects were arrested after stealing a car and causing a college to go on lockdown.

According to Council Bluffs Police, Tuesday around 10 a.m. officers were patrolling near the Bomgaars store on Kanesville Blvd looking for a stolen Grey Hyundai Santa Fe.

Officers then saw the car moving quickly eastbound on Kanesville Blvd and attempted a traffic stop. Police say the driver of the car fled from the traffic stop and was driving erratically.

Police say the driver then went onto a dirt road leading to the campus of Iowa Western Community College (IWCC).

Council Bluffs Police say once officers realized the driver was heading to the college campus, they contacted IWCC and the campus went into lockdown.

According to police, officers moved toward IWCC to find the stolen vehicle. They found the car abandoned near the Towers Dorm rooms on the campus and started a search for the suspects.

The officer who originally attempted the traffic stop provided a description of the suspects. Police say they later saw the suspects running across the campus into the nearby woods.

Both suspects were arrested after a foot pursuit.

Police identified the two suspects as Jeremy Belt, 32, and Jamia Sutton, 27, both of Council Bluffs. Pending charges against the two include theft and eluding.

According to police, the suspects were found unarmed and no injuries were reported.

