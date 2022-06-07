Omaha teen arrested for manslaughter in O Street crash deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – An 18-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges following the O Street crash that killed two people and injured 20 others over Memorial Day weekend.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha turned himself in Tuesday morning and was lodged in the Lancaster County jail on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injuries.

Chief Ewins said Stark was travelling close to 90 mph on O Street moments before the collision. The crash report states he also tested positive for marijuana.

LPD said Emily Siebenhor, 20, and Edith Hermosillo, 22, were killed in the collision that took place at 52nd and O Street around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. Two of the 20 people injured remain in the hospital.

According to police, Stark was in a Ford Taurus speeding westbound on O Street when it struck a Toyota Corolla that was turning.

Police said Siebenhor was driving the Corolla and Hermosillo was a passenger in the vehicle.

LPD said after the initial impact, both vehicles went into a crowd of people who were gathered for a cruise event. The Ford initially rolled over onto its top, pinning two victims. Bystanders worked to move the car off the victims.

LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O Streets Sunday night. (Courtesy Photo)

