Two arrested after Lincoln teen’s wheelchair stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two people for stealing a 16-year-old’s wheelchair.

Officers were called to a home Sunday after a man reported his son’s wheelchair missing. Police said the wheelchair was in the front yard next to the family’s vehicle, and was stolen along with a backpack and two debit cards. Police said the cards were used at several West O Street business a short time later.

Lincoln Police arrested 40-year-old Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr. and 35-year-old Latisha Castillo at the Walgreens at 13th and O Streets. Police said more than $700 in fraudulent charges were made with one transaction of $304 being declined. Officers also found 14.9 grams of methamphetamine during the arrest.

The wheelchair and belongings have been recovered. They are valued at more than $7,000.

Gonzalez Jr was arrested for Theft by Unlawful Taking $5,000 or more, Criminal Possession of a Financial Transaction Device and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Castillo was arrested for Theft by Unlawful Taking $5,000 or more, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.