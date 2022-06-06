See smoke seeping from south Omaha streets? It’s likely city sewer testing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you see smoke emanating from the streets in south Omaha later this week — or seeping into your home — it’s likely not a fire, but it could still be cause for concern.

Omaha Fire and Rescue said in a release Monday that the city is conducting smoke testing of its sewer lines in south Omaha this week. According to the group running the testing, the process uses blowers to push odorless non-toxic smoke through sewer pipes in order to detect leaks.

“Anywhere the smoke exits, there is potential for rain or groundwater to seep into the sewer system,” the RJN Group’s info-page states.

The affected area, shown in more detail in the map below, is located primarily between L and U streets, from 45th to 52nd streets.

Smoke will be pushed into sewers in this area of south Omaha this week in an effort to identify leaks. (RJN Group via Omaha Fire and Rescue)

Crews will leave door tags on homes in neighborhoods where the testing is scheduled to occur at least 24 hours in advance, but won’t need access to homes or other buildings. Testing is expected to be completed by Friday.

Residents can smoke from coming into their homes by pouring three cups of water into floor and sink drains when testing is scheduled to occur. If you still see smoke coming into your home during the testing period, you’re advised to contact a plumber as it could be an indication of faulty plumbing, which may allow dangerous sewer gases to get into the home, the info page states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.