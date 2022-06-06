Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast -Near average the next few days with more storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Watch out for some areas of fog out the door on a somewhat muggy morning. We’ll be able to warm close to 80 degrees this afternoon along with the sunshine that’s set be with us most of the day.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

It will be a bit on the muggy side as well with dew points in the 60s all day long

Monday Muggy Meter (WOWT)

While I don’t expect much in the way of rain today, there is a 20% chance of a spotty shower or storm later this afternoon and evening. While there won’t be many, some isolated downpours are possible from whatever can develop.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

Better rain and storm potential moves in Tuesday morning, especially west of the Missouri River. We’ll get a break during the day with a chance to warm before more storms are possible by the evening hours Tuesday. The best threat for severe weather likely stays west of the metro yet again.

Tuesday Rain (WOWT)

Tuesday Severe (WOWT)

Wednesday’s weather will likely be the best of the week with highs near 80 degrees yet again but likely with less humidity.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

