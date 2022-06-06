Advertisement

Omaha to see new bike share stations and e-bikes along popular route

Several e-bikes lined up at a bike share station on 72nd and Dodge(Metro)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several new bike share stations will be placed along Dodge Street this summer.

Omaha Metro and Heartland Bike Share have announced their partnership will lead to an improvement of the city’s bike share services.

A total of 14 new Heartland Bike Share stations and 100 new e-bikes will be put along the ORBT route this summer.

According to Metro, the project will link several popular destinations like the Old Market, the Blackstone District, Crossroads and the Keystone Trail.

Metro bike share map
Metro bike share map(Metro)

“These new bike share stations will offer vital first & last-mile connections for ORBT riders, improving connections between ORBT Stations and the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Metro CEO Lauren Cencic. “This project provides a more seamless experience for riders on both the bus and bike share systems.”

“We’re thrilled to provide more ways for folks to travel with this bike share and ORBT partnership,” said Benny Foltz, the Executive Director of Heartland Bike Share. “As bike share evolves into more of a public transit option, we are seeing more riders and trips, especially with the growing number of e-bikes at our stations.”

Metro says the new bike share stations and 100 e-bikes are thanks to a partnership with Metro, Heartland Bike Share and the City of Omaha. The project saw financial support from a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust and other funds from Metro.

The e-bikes pedal up to 17 mph, assisting the rider as they pedal uphill and over long distances.

