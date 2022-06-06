Omaha Police reveals new tips portal for active shooter incidents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police revealed a new tool in this fight of identifying and stopping active shooter threats.

The Omaha Police Department is launching a new system where the public can report concerning behaviors or possible criminal activity.

It’s called P-3 Tips.

The form on the police department’s website shows lots of places to put down information about the potential threat or weird behavior that looks like it may turn into something worse.

And you can remain anonymous if you want.

6 News was told this is partly in response to the rise in mass shooter incidents across the country.

“We have a lot of successes with our community partners and residents here, teaming up to curtail and decrease violent crime. This is just one more step towards that goal,” said Omaha Police Acting Deputy Chief Steve Cerveny.

While for the last year or so the reporting system has been mostly focused on taking in information on potential threats at schools.

Omaha police are now expanding it to any situation: churches, workplaces, festivals, concerts, that sort of thing.

It’s critical to have this sort of infrastructure investigators say, even though many in law enforcement have lived and learned through our own horrors, Von Maur at Westroads Mall in 2007 where a teenage gunman killed eight people.

Millard South in 2011, where a student who had been removed from school earlier in the day for driving his car on the football field returned. He shot the principal and vice-principal.

The vice-principal died.

Investigators also said it’s not lost on them what happened in Uvalde, Texas, where some officers have been criticized for waiting to go into the elementary school.

Omaha police point out that it trains officers to end the active killer threat as quickly as possible, even if it’s just the first officer on the scene that goes after the shooter.

“When you see incidents happen across the country, it’s alarming and concerning and it does cause us to evaluate what we do and how we can improve,” said Cerveny.

