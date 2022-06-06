Omaha Fire officials announce death of apparatus engineer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire officials announced the death of a fire apparatus engineer Monday.

Omaha Fire Department and the Omaha Firefighters Union, Local 385 confirmed Fire Apparatus Engineer Don Sweazy, 60, died.

According to the release, he suffered a tragic event while on vacation with his family.

It’s reported Sweazy joined OFD in 2006 and was promoted to FAE in 2013. He has served the department for at least 16 years.

Officials say funeral arrangements are awaiting.

The Omaha Fire Department and the Omaha Firefighters Union, Local 385 offer our condolences, thoughts, and prayers to his wife and family at this time.

