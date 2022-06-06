Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol release Click it or Ticket results

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a busy weekend the Click it or Ticket campaign with Nebraska State Patrol has come to an end.

During the two-week campaign, troopers had a mission to continue to keep the roads safe.

According to the release, troopers helped out over 600 drivers during this campaign. In this weekend alone, it’s reported there were 12 DUI arrests, eight citations for speeding over 100 mph, and finding two pounds of meth in a search during a traffic stop.

These are Nebraska State Patrol’s results:

  • Driving under influence - 40
  • Seat belt/child safety restraint violations - 47
  • Speeding citations - 855
  • Open alcohol container - 23
  • Minor in possession - 28
  • Driving under suspension - 69
  • No proof of insurance - 40
  • No seat belt - 32
  • Improper child restraint - 15

NSP Click it or Ticket campaign received a $24,780 grant from the NDOT Highway Safety Office.

