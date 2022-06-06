Advertisement

Nebraska officials arrest missing inmate

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who went missing after a trip to a hospital has been arrested.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), James Crihfield, 30, is an inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. He received permission for a personal furlough to a hospital.

On June 1, officials said Crihfield’s electronic monitoring device was removed and he did not return from the hospital.

The Community Corrections Center in Lincoln is a lower custody level and is less restrictive. Inmates at the facility are allowed to have work opportunities, attend school and go to religious services with approval, and they do not need direct supervision.

Crihfield is currently serving three years and seven months on many charges of theft by deception and second-degree forgery in Lancaster County. He has a pending release date of Oct. 11, 2022, and started his sentence in July 2021.

Monday, NDCS announced Crihfield was arrested by Lincoln Police and booked into Lancaster County jail with new charges.

