Iowans voting in state primary Tuesday

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Iowa voters will cast their ballots in the state’s primary election Tuesday.

Normally, 25 of 50 state senate seats would be up for election this year, but that number is now 34 due to redistricting. Additionally, all house seats are up for election.

Because of changes to state election laws, the polls will close an hour earlier than in previous elections. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Absentee ballots must also be turned in by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Once polls close, you can find updates from 6 News as they become available:

RESULTS: Iowa Primary election

Gov. Ricketts to announce appointee to fill District 31 vacancy
Election 2022: Campaign heats up for special election U.S. House District
10/11 NOW also asked the candidates about three contentious issues either one of them will...
Candidates for Congress pick up endorsements, talk issues ahead of special election
Candidates for Congress talk violence, gun control
