Iowans voting in state primary Tuesday

(WOWT) - Iowa voters will cast their ballots in the state’s primary election Tuesday.

Normally, 25 of 50 state senate seats would be up for election this year, but that number is now 34 due to redistricting. Additionally, all house seats are up for election.

Because of changes to state election laws, the polls will close an hour earlier than in previous elections. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Absentee ballots must also be turned in by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Once polls close, you can find updates from 6 News as they become available:

