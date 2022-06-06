Gov. Ricketts announces initiative to improve mental health of service members

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is shedding light on a sobering problem: Suicide among service members.

He is supporting an initiative that involves dozens of other state governors and the VA to develop and implement statewide suicide prevention practices.

The state will look into the strengths and weaknesses of how help is offered now.

Gov. Ricketts announces the state will participate in the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans and their Families. Nebraska will become one of 35 states taking part in the initiative.

Monday the director of Nebraska Veterans Affairs John Hilgert talked about how the state is trying to do more, and he spoke to veterans themselves who are struggling.

“These members of the military helped defend us,” Hilgert said. “They guaranteed our freedoms. We want to enjoy those freedoms but we want to do them with these members of the military, veterans and their families by our side. You know, you talk about the scars of serving and there was a quote I heard last week, that never be ashamed of your scars because they’re simply proof that you’re stronger than whatever hurt you.”

A veterans crisis hotline is available by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for any veteran in need of support.

