Gov. Ricketts to announce appointee to fill District 31 vacancy

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Ricketts is set to announce his appointee for Legislative District 31.

District 31 covers part of Douglas County in southwest Omaha, including most of the Millard neighborhood, and was left vacant after State Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha died on April 27.

In May, Gov. Ricketts announced his office was looking for applicants to fill the vacancy.

Gov. Rickett’s appointee for the vacant district will be sworn in during a press conference scheduled for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

The appointee will serve in the Nebraska Unicam until January 3, 2023. Voters will elect a new member to represent the district during the November 2022 general election. The newly elected member will serve from January 2023 to January 2025.

Map of District 31:

