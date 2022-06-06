Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts to announce appointee to fill District 31 vacancy

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Ricketts is set to announce his appointee for Legislative District 31.

District 31 covers part of Douglas County in southwest Omaha, including most of the Millard neighborhood, and was left vacant after State Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha died on April 27.

In May, Gov. Ricketts announced his office was looking for applicants to fill the vacancy.

Gov. Rickett’s appointee for the vacant district will be sworn in during a press conference scheduled for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

The appointee will serve in the Nebraska Unicam until January 3, 2023. Voters will elect a new member to represent the district during the November 2022 general election. The newly elected member will serve from January 2023 to January 2025.

Map of District 31:

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car can be seen flipped over after a crash at 78th and Dodge
Omaha emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Dodge Street
Quasar Drive-In boasts old and new
Douglas County drive-in brings modern tech to classic experience
At least one person was injured in a wreck early Sunday
Early morning Omaha crash sends one to hospital
One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting
One dead, three injured after Friday night South Omaha shooting
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby

Latest News

MGN image
Iowans voting in state primary Tuesday
Election 2022: Campaign heats up for special election U.S. House District
Election 2022: Campaign heats up for special election U.S. House District
10/11 NOW also asked the candidates about three contentious issues either one of them will...
Candidates for Congress pick up endorsements, talk issues ahead of special election
Candidates for Congress talk violence, gun control
Candidates for Congress talk violence, gun control