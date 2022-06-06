Advertisement

Gas prices set a new record high in Nebraska

Gas prices have set new record highs.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices are setting new records almost daily, with no relief in sight.

Regular gas in Nebraska reached $4.57 per gallon. In Iowa, $4.55 per gallon.

Brian Ortner with AAA said, “We set another record today. June 6th with that being the highest recorded price ever for a gallon of regular fuel the state has seen.”

Ortner says Memorial Day travel this year was the highest since the pandemic began and he does not expect it to slow down any time soon. Ortner said, “As of right now, that trend is continuing because people are wanting to get out and travel.”

Ornter says a recent survey shows most people will not change their driving habits unless gas reaches $4.75 per gallon. He says $5.00 is really the tipping point. Ortner said,”That’s kind of a number where they’re like, if it hits that, we’re going to start looking to see if we can make some changes because right now people are traveling and people are finding ways to offset the costs.”

Ortner says many factors are to blame, including supply and demand. The war in Ukraine has limited the gas supply, while the urge to travel this summer has spiked. Ortner added, “The summer time you look at teens, who are now driving wanting to get out and enjoy their summer without being in school. That’s another factor.”

Steve Jackson says it’s too much. He said, “It’s impacting all of us. All Americans. We can’t afford to get to work, we can’t afford to get to the grocery store, we can’t afford vacations.”

AAA says on June 6, 2021, gas averaged $2.90 per gallon. That’s almost $1.70 cheaper than what it costs today.

