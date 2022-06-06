Advertisement

Fuel spill prompts crews to temporarily close northbound I-480

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on I-480 caused a fuel spill Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on I-480 northbound near the Martha Street exit involving a dump truck Monday afternoon. A construction vehicle could also be seen flipped on its side as a result of the crash.

The crash caused diesel fuel to spill across northbound lanes. Emergency crews then shut down all northbound lanes just after 1:15 p.m.

Two people were injured as a result of the crash.

Crews cleaned up the fuel on scene and eventually reopened traffic. The shutdown lasted roughly 1.5 hours.

