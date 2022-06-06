Family, friends walk in remembrance of man who died in Omaha Police custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - June 5 marks five years since an Oklahoma man died after a struggle with Omaha Police.

Sunday afternoon, friends and family walked four miles in honor of Zachary Bear heels.

“My son journeyed in this heat so if he can do it, we can do it,” says Renita Chalepah, Bear Heels’ mother.

“I know who my brother was, he wasn’t just some bum lost in Omaha, he was lost looking for his family, looking for his brothers,” says Bear Heels’ brother, Mitchell.

In 2017, Bear Heals was traveling home to Oklahoma when he was told to get off the bus in downtown Omaha, at 16th and Jackson.

Bear Heels walked to the Bucky’s at 60th and Center, where he reportedly refused to leave the gas station. Police were called, and a struggle ensued after Bear Heels was handcuffed.

Investigators say say was tasered 12 times, and punched repeatedly before he died of excited delirium.

“It’s very fresh in my mind, it was a very traumatic experience to hear about,” says Lestina Saul-Merdassi, a supporter who comes to the walk and vigil each year.

“I been here since day one when it first happened,” says supporter and advocate LeVelle Wells. ”[I’m here] just to speak out against the blatant murder and no justice we have received for Native Americans.”

Family of Bear Heels say he struggled with his mental health, and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

“I want better training for the officers when it comes to mental illness, instead of pulling up and responding physically like they did,” says Mitchell.

At the time, the Omaha Police chief fired the four officers who responded to the call at 60th and Center. Three of them were reinstated after an arbitrator ruled they should get their jobs back.

The only officer who wasn’t reinstated was Scotty Payne. He was found not guilty of second degree assault by a jury in 2018.

“Look what they did to our family, they destroyed our family,” says a tearful Renita as she recalls June 5, 2017.

“The Omaha Police, I know they got a tough job to do,” says Wells. “It’s just a shame three of the four are back on the force, you know, pat them on the back or something, I just wish they weren’t able to get their job back.”

In 2020, the city of Omaha settled with Bear Heels’ family for over $500,000.

His family says money is no replacement.

“To this day, I still believe I’m going to get a handshake and hug from him, like he used to always do when he’d see us. But it’s not coming,” Mitchell says.

“We’ll continue to be here for as long as it takes,” says Renita. “Cause we want everybody to know that justice was not served for Zachary.

Following the walk, a vigil with several speakers was held at the gas station at 60th and Center. It finished with two minutes of silence to remember Zachary’s life.

