Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few strong storms possible Tuesday

Emily's Monday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mainly dry and muggy Monday we’re gearing up for a more active day Tuesday. Overnight showers and storms develop, mainly S of the Metro, and clear the area likely just before sunrise. We’ll look out for another round of weak showers/storms around noon, these look fairly spotty, ahead of better chances in the evening and a severe weather risk.

Severe weather threat
Severe weather threat(wowt)

We’ll feel muggy with a high of 80 and plenty of moisture in the air. After 6 PM spotty storms begin to develop mainly N of the Metro, with more organized activity starting around 9 PM.

Evening storms
Evening storms(wowt)

The storms that develop to the SW will be of the most interest with potential for growth through the night. Between 10 PM-12 AM storms could stretch into the Metro bringing a risk for a hail producing storm or two and gusty winds.

Nighttime storms
Nighttime storms(wowt)

The highest severe weather risk will be SW of the Metro where there is a better chance for large hail, strong winds and even an isolated tornado or two. These clear early Wednesday morning with a drier forecast until Thursday evening. Storms return and come with a cool down. Low 70s are expected Friday with a weekend warm up to the 80s! 90s are possible early next work week.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

