Advertisement

Deputies commandeer family’s boat to catch up with alleged jet ski thief

Deputies in Florida used a family's boat to catch up to a jet ski theft suspect.
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A family in Florida got a big surprise Sunday when their pleasure trip was interrupted by sheriff’s deputies chasing a suspect who had absconded with a stolen jet ski.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Ormond Beach Police Department on a report of an in-progress theft of a jet ski at Ormond Beach, WWSB reports.

The suspect, identified as Ronald Williams, had been unable to get the watercraft started, but decided to float away on it.

The family was preparing to go out on the water but allowed deputies to commandeer the boat. It did not take long to catch up to Williams, who was still floating in the Intercoastal Waterway.

Williams told deputies that he couldn’t swim.

He was taken into custody without incident and the jet ski was returned to its owner.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car can be seen flipped over after a crash at 78th and Dodge
Omaha emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Dodge Street
Quasar Drive-In boasts old and new
Douglas County drive-in brings modern tech to classic experience
At least one person was injured in a wreck early Sunday
Early morning Omaha crash sends one to hospital
One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting
One dead, three injured after Friday night South Omaha shooting
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby

Latest News

FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot
Gov. Ricketts to announce appointee to fill District 31 vacancy
Sherron McCombs, 22, was wanted for murder out of Florida.
Fugitive wanted for 2 murders drowns in river while at float camp
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson survives no-confidence vote
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says