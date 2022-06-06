3Ball Nebraska’s James Parrot gets tryout with Team USA

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following 3Ball Nebraska’s performance at the 2022 USA Basketball 3X3 Nationals, where the team finished third, Omaha native James Parrot earned himself an invite to the USA Basketball’s 3X3 tryout.

The 31-year-old played at Omaha Bryan then played collegiate basketball at Midland University and Bellevue University. After college Parrot played overseas, traveled the country performing in dunk shows, and toured with the Harlem Globetrotters.

In 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, Parrot gave up basketball. Two years later, Parrott found 3X3 basketball and now has a chance at playing for his country in the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium.

