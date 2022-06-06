Advertisement

3Ball Nebraska’s James Parrot gets tryout with Team USA

WOWT 6 News 10 p.m. Sunday newscast
By Grace Boyles
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following 3Ball Nebraska’s performance at the 2022 USA Basketball 3X3 Nationals, where the team finished third, Omaha native James Parrot earned himself an invite to the USA Basketball’s 3X3 tryout.

The 31-year-old played at Omaha Bryan then played collegiate basketball at Midland University and Bellevue University. After college Parrot played overseas, traveled the country performing in dunk shows, and toured with the Harlem Globetrotters.

In 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, Parrot gave up basketball. Two years later, Parrott found 3X3 basketball and now has a chance at playing for his country in the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quasar Drive-In boasts old and new
Douglas County drive-in brings modern tech to classic experience
Three taken into custody after a help a firefighter call in Omaha
One person is injured following a car crash at 52nd and Dodge
One person seriously injured following rollover crash on Dodge Street
One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting
One dead, three injured after Friday night South Omaha shooting
A car can be seen flipped over after a crash at 78th and Dodge
Omaha emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Dodge Street

Latest News

Jack Payne, voice of College World Series, dies
CWS 2022: Preps underway as regionals begin
Preparation for 2022 College World Series
Preparation for 2022 College World Series
College World Series: Changes for 2022
College World Series: Changes for 2022