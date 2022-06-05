Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of May 2022

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for May 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A metro child who was nearly shaken to death by his father as a newborn survived much longer than many people ever thought.

A metro child who was nearly shaken to death by his father as a newborn survived much longer than many people ever thought.

A grand jury indicted 11 people with a connection to Omaha for taking advantage of programs aimed at helping struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FBI announced Wednesday that 11 people had been arrested in an investigation into fraudulent CARES Act spending.

Costly vandalism was caught on video and several homeowners were left angry and frustrated.

Costly vandalism is caught on video and several homeowners are left angry and frustrated.

School officials said 18-year-old 2022 graduate Madison Everitt was involved in a car crash and left with a severe brain injury.

A recent Fremont High School graduate suffered a brain injury after a severe car crash Sunday

Former President Donald Trump visited Nebraska in support of gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

Former President Trump's Save America Rally sees a large turnout

A substitute bus driver is no longer transporting students for OPS after a 7-year-old student says the driver put him out at the wrong stop.

After his school bus dropped off him at the wrong stop, this Omaha Public Schools student walked until he found a house he recognized, and rang the doorbell.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.