Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of May 2022

Many May viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a child who died just short of their 12th birthday, a group of fence smashers and a tragic video of a young boy dropped off at the wrong bus stop.
Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for May 2022.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday
A metro child who was nearly shaken to death by his father as a newborn survived much longer than many people ever thought.
5. 11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
A grand jury indicted 11 people with a connection to Omaha for taking advantage of programs aimed at helping struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
4. Fence smashers in Omaha neighborhood face criminals charges
Costly vandalism was caught on video and several homeowners were left angry and frustrated.
3. Recent Fremont High School graduate suffered brain injury after severe car crash
School officials said 18-year-old 2022 graduate Madison Everitt was involved in a car crash and left with a severe brain injury.
2. Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands
Former President Donald Trump visited Nebraska in support of gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
1. Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
A substitute bus driver is no longer transporting students for OPS after a 7-year-old student says the driver put him out at the wrong stop.
