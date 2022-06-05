Advertisement

Omaha emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Dodge Street

A car can be seen flipped over after a crash at 78th and Dodge
A car can be seen flipped over after a crash at 78th and Dodge(Marlo Lundak)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a rollover crash on Dodge Street Sunday afternoon.

According to emergency responders, crews were called to 78th and Dodge Street at roughly 3:30 p.m. Sunday for a rollover crash. One car was seen flipped upside down as a result of the crash and one person was sent to a nearby hospital.

Officials were temporarily diverting westbound traffic before closing one lane on 78th Street as crews worked to clear the scene.

