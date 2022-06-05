Advertisement

Early morning Omaha crash sends one to hospital

At least one person was injured in a wreck early Sunday
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An early morning mess near the Blackstone District.

At the scene, 6 News saw at least three cars involved in a wreck at South 39th and Harney at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The street is currently undergoing construction, with the far left lane closed off.

Douglas County dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital after the crash.

