Early morning Omaha crash sends one to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An early morning mess near the Blackstone District.

At the scene, 6 News saw at least three cars involved in a wreck at South 39th and Harney at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The street is currently undergoing construction, with the far left lane closed off.

Douglas County dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital after the crash.

