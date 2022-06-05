David’s Morning Forecast - Warm this afternoon, storm chances this evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All quiet around the metro early Sunday morning. We will see filtered sunshine throughout the morning hours, but sunshine nonetheless. That will warm us up fairly quickly, with temperatures into the upper 70s by Noon, climbing into the 80s this afternoon. Skies should be partly cloudy for most of the day, though clouds may thicken up later this afternoon into the evening. Dry weather is expected for the majority of the afternoon, however I am watching a chance for storms by this evening.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

After 6pm, thunderstorms are expected to fire up in central Nebraska, and then roll our way this evening. Storms are possible as early as 6-8pm, but are more likely closer to 10pm in the metro. Stronger thunderstorms with high winds and hail are possible, but that risk is greater in central and southern Nebraska, though a stronger storm can’t be ruled out in the metro. Thunderstorms should be pushing out of the area after Midnight, with only a few lingering showers by Monday morning.

Storms Chances Late This Evening (WOWT)

The severe weather risk is highest out in central Nebraska where storms initially form, and then along the track storms take from central Nebraska into central Kansas. Damaging winds and large hail are the main risks with the complex of storms. While the risk is lower in the metro area, a stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out.

Severe Weather Outlook Today (WOWT)

Showers and storms should be out of the are by Monday morning, leaving partly cloudy skies. Highs should top out in the upper 70s. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon, but coverage will be extremely limited. A better chance for storms is back in the forecast Tuesday evening into the overnight. Wednesday should be dry, but storms return to the forecast Thursday afternoon and evening. The continued rain chances will keep temperatures in the 70s for majority of the week. However, some summer heat does look to build in by the end of the upcoming weekend, with temperatures trying to push closer to 90 degrees.

