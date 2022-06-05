David’s Evening Forecast - Stormy pattern continues this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few heavy thunderstorms develop right over parts of the metro this afternoon dropping anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rainfall in a very short period of time. Some minor flooding was reported in spots, and a Flash Flood Warning is in effect in Omaha until 8:15pm. Now that the heavy rain has ended, any flooding issues should subside quickly. Update at 7pm: The Flash Flood Warning has been cancelled.

Flash Flood Warning until 8:15pm for Omaha (WOWT)

The heavy rain this afternoon will likely limit any additional chances for rain or storms going forward tonight. There is a slight chance we could see some redevelopment after 10pm tonight, but the bulk of any additional storms will likely pass to our west and south. We will see some cooler air thanks to the rain, with temperatures in the 60s to around 70 for the evening, falling into the lower 60s by morning.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Monday with generally dry weather to start. As we warm up, a few pop up showers or storms are possible, but they will be very hit and miss and chances are most locations will stay dry. If you do see a storm, a brief downpour will be possible. Temperatures should warm into the upper 70s to around 80 outside of any rain showers.

A stormier forecast is back by Tuesday. A round of storms is possible early in the morning, especially west of Omaha. Most of the day is actually dry, and we heat up to around 80 degrees. Another round of storms is expected to develop in central Nebraska, and then roll our way by the late evening or overnight. A few stronger storms are possible with heavy rain, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.

More Storm Chances Tuesday Evening (WOWT)

We get a break from the rain on Wednesday, but another round of storms is possible Thursday into Friday. All the rain chances should keep high temperatures generally in the upper 0s to around 80 for most of the week. We dry out by the upcoming weekend, with some summer heat trying to build in. Highs could be approaching 90 by early next week.

