Bellevue University Graduate shares story in hopes of inspiring others to never give up

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Ashlea Rodriguez took a deep breath ready to share her story in front of nearly 700 of her fellow graduates and all their family and friends.

Her path to this point starts nearly a decade ago.

“I joined the Air Force,” Rodriguez said. “They motivated me to go to college to find out what I wanted to do.”

Her time serving in the military took her all over the world, making school a little tough.

“It’s been nine years since my first college class. My original four-year degree took me quite a bit longer with international moves and all of the ups and downs that went with that but I was able to finish up my master’s degree within 18 months.”

After years of hard work, she’s now graduating with her master’s degree.

As a veteran, first-generation college student and a mom, she’s hoping to inspire everyone here to keep going no matter what.

“From beginning my first college class when I was pregnant with my son nine years ago, I’m now at the end of the degree I didn’t even know I was going to get so I’ve made it above and beyond what I originally thought were my milestones and now all three of my children are going to be able to watch me walk across the stage which is pretty exciting.”

Rodriguez says she wants people to know, even on their darkest days, they are never alone.

“Even if you don’t believe in yourself, there’s somebody out there who does and that’s what you need.”

Rodriguez will now work as a project coordinator working in mental health.

