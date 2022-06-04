Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 3
This week’s most-viewed coverage included high voltage power lines shutting down a road, a severe car crash in Lincoln and a large fire at a chemical plant.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, June 3.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Emergency lane closure shuts down portion of L Street
A street was shut down quickly after some high voltage power lines snapped.
5. 6 First Alert Traffic: 168th Street project on schedule
A busy road in southwest Omaha has been closed to traffic for just over a year, but construction officials said the project is on schedule.
4. Air Force police officer arrested for child abuse, sex assault
A 27-year-old Air Force security officer found himself behind bars for alleged sex crimes.
3. Judge tosses lawsuit filed by Jake Gardner family against Douglas County, special prosecutor
The lawsuit filed against Douglas County and Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin alleged that Gardner, accused in the May 2020 shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock, was denied due process.
2. Two dead, 20 bystanders injured after Lincoln car crash
A traffic collision in Lincoln that killed two people and injured 20 others saw two vehicles slam into a crowd of people on a sidewalk.
1. Three alarm industrial fire in South Omaha
A large plume of black smoke could be seen from an industrial fire in Omaha.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
CATCH UP
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.