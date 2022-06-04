Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 3

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, June 3.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A street was shut down quickly after some high voltage power lines snapped.

A street is closed after power lines snapped

A busy road in southwest Omaha has been closed to traffic for just over a year, but construction officials said the project is on schedule.

A busy road in southwest Omaha has been closed to traffic for just over a year but construction officials say the project is on schedule.

A 27-year-old Air Force security officer found himself behind bars for alleged sex crimes.

New charges have been added to an alleged sexual assault incident involving an Air Force Base security officer

The lawsuit filed against Douglas County and Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin alleged that Gardner, accused in the May 2020 shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock, was denied due process.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Jacob Gardner last July in federal court has been dismissed.

A traffic collision in Lincoln that killed two people and injured 20 others saw two vehicles slam into a crowd of people on a sidewalk.

Two people are dead and multiple others were transported to Lincoln hospitals after a crash on O Street overnight at the Americruise event.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen from an industrial fire in Omaha.

As thick black smoke visible from miles away billowed above a fire in downtown Omaha, fire officials were recommending residents nearby evacuate.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.