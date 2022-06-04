Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 3

This week’s most-viewed coverage included high voltage power lines shutting down a road, a severe car crash in Lincoln and a large fire at a chemical plant.
WOWT 6 News logo
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, June 3.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Emergency lane closure shuts down portion of L Street

A street was shut down quickly after some high voltage power lines snapped.

A street is closed after power lines snapped

5. 6 First Alert Traffic: 168th Street project on schedule

A busy road in southwest Omaha has been closed to traffic for just over a year, but construction officials said the project is on schedule.

A busy road in southwest Omaha has been closed to traffic for just over a year but construction officials say the project is on schedule.

4. Air Force police officer arrested for child abuse, sex assault

A 27-year-old Air Force security officer found himself behind bars for alleged sex crimes.

New charges have been added to an alleged sexual assault incident involving an Air Force Base security officer

3. Judge tosses lawsuit filed by Jake Gardner family against Douglas County, special prosecutor

The lawsuit filed against Douglas County and Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin alleged that Gardner, accused in the May 2020 shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock, was denied due process.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Jacob Gardner last July in federal court has been dismissed.

2. Two dead, 20 bystanders injured after Lincoln car crash

A traffic collision in Lincoln that killed two people and injured 20 others saw two vehicles slam into a crowd of people on a sidewalk.

Two people are dead and multiple others were transported to Lincoln hospitals after a crash on O Street overnight at the Americruise event.

1. Three alarm industrial fire in South Omaha

A large plume of black smoke could be seen from an industrial fire in Omaha.

As thick black smoke visible from miles away billowed above a fire in downtown Omaha, fire officials were recommending residents nearby evacuate.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Officials alert Omahans to seek shelter while combating fire near downtown
2. Water found in Omaha gas station fuel
3. Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash
4. Omaha street closes after high voltage power lines snap
5. Omaha suspect held on $2M bond, shows pattern of running from police
6. Judge tosses lawsuit filed by Jake Gardner family against Douglas County, special prosecutor
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending May 27
Top 6 for week ending May 20
Top 6 for week ending May 13
Top 6 for week ending May 6
Top 6 in April 2022
Top 6 in 2021

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hurt in south Omaha sports bar shooting
Rainbow flag | Photo Date: 2008
Nebraska joins legal push for Colorado business’ right to deny services to same-sex couples
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case, officials say
100,000 people expected at 25th annual Taste of Omaha
Pottawattamie County driver cited when old license plate turns up in New York City

Latest News

Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Scattered storms this morning
Scattered storms this morning
Quasar Drive-In boasts old and new
Douglas County drive-in brings modern tech to classic experience
Old Market Park concept
Park proposed in Old Market could become a green retreat