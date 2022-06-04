Advertisement

Three taken into custody after a help a firefighter call in Omaha

There was an unusual call for help Friday afternoon from an Omaha firefighter.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was an unusual call for help Friday afternoon from an Omaha firefighter.

6 News went to 24th and Pinkney to find out what was happening.

Turns out, an off-duty Omaha firefighter was driving through when he saw a fight underway. He tried to break it up and called 911 for help.

Officers were Johnny on the spot and took three people into custody.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Omaha woman missing on Missouri River found, identified
Omaha Police theft alert: Lock garages, secure sheds, engrave tools & other items
Rainbow flag | Photo Date: 2008
Nebraska joins legal push for Colorado business’ right to deny services to same-sex couples
Pottawattamie County driver cited when old license plate turns up in New York City
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

6 On Your Side: Nebraska Human Society has 111 adoptable dogs
6 On Your Side: Nebraska Human Society has 111 adoptable dogs
Outdoor green space in Old Market neighborhood
Outdoor green space in Old Market neighborhood
Election 2022: Campaign heats up for special election U.S. House District
Election 2022: Campaign heats up for special election U.S. House District
On Our Streets: Off-duty firefighter breaks up fight in Omaha
On Our Streets: Off-duty firefighter breaks up fight in Omaha