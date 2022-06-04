One dead, three injured after Friday night South Omaha shooting
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead and three more are injured following an overnight shooting in South Omaha near an apartment complex.
It happened near 30th and T Street Friday night at 11:37 p.m.
Omaha Police says one victim, identified by officers as 31-year-old Pierre Hightower, died at the scene.
Three other victims were taken to the hospital. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Omaha Police are investigating the incident further.
