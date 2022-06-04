Omaha area military veteran turns 100 and receives a big surprise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a special surprise for a special person.

Bob Reisser is a veteran who was a pilot in World War II. On Saturday he turned 100 years old.

For the occasion, his friends and family lined up the hallways at Elk Ridge Village to greet him and celebrate his birthday.

“Super special. I got family all back here too. I got a big family. Look at them back there!” said Bob Reisser.

People he loves and knows came from all over the country just to see him.

“We got people from Florida, Georgia, DC, California, all flew in for this,” his family said.

To continue the celebration, Bob got a motorcycle escort by the American Legion, leading to the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, where Bob was able to go inside planes that were used in World War II.

“We got to go in the B-17. They said they’ve never had a 100-year-old get up in the cockpit before and it’s no mean feat to get there,” said family member Kurt Reisser.

The fun didn’t stop at the museum. His transportation to get back home was a helicopter.

A big help that made this possible was the Dreamweaver Organization. An organization that helps seniors’ dreams come true.

“Dreamweaver Organization is just so excited to be able to help the family, said Josh Brink with the organization. “We just hope that not only bob cherishes this for the rest of his life but all his family and friends that are here celebrating here today remember this for the rest of their lives.”

And of course, everyone in attendance gives their thanks for Bob’s service. Family member Wesley Reisser is proud of his grandpa’s accomplishments and the time he spent in the military.

“I actually carry his same name,” Wesley said. “And so it’s a great honor to. He inspired me to service. I’m not in the military but I’m in the state department and just trying to carry his great example which I try do all my life.”

