Nebraska Humane Society has more than 100 dogs up for adoption

It's a packed house at the Nebraska Humane Society as many dogs need a new home.
By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
It’s an unusually high number - the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) has 111 dog up for adoption.

Summer is one of the busier times at NHS because the weather is warm enough for some dogs to wander from their homes. While many have returned, some were never claimed, but there may be more happening here.

More people are looking on the NHS website than in person, unaware that the adoption facility is 100% open and not getting the one-on-one experience.

“You can totally do it all electronically and you can also do it all in person,” said Pam Wiese, VP of PR and marketing at NHS. “And I think people aren’t doing that as much as they used to. Everybody is buying groceries online and people are getting food delivered. I think we’re out of practice with that”

People are encouraged to use both recources when it comes to online and in person but the humane society would really like to have people come in person.

“We want people to because I think you get a different sense of a pet when you see them in person and you’re watching them wiggle waggle and you’re seeing their face than you do from a photo”

A variety of dogs are ready for adoption, whether they’re good with kids, elders, or anyone else.

Kaitlin Lewis already owns two dogs and is searching for a new one to join their family.

“Kind of looking around seeing about getting another dog for my daughter to grow up with and just looking at what’s available,” Lewis said.

Lewis has no specific dog breed in mind but does have one requirment.

“Definitely reading which ones are great with kids and other dogs, so I know that takes some out but just looking for that one for us.”

And her reaction to the hundred-plus dogs up for adoption? She’s encouraging others to help these dogs out.

“People should definitely look and see and open their hearts and their homes to a pet, and dogs are great so you should get one.”

To help out, NHS has a good offer: Dogs two years and older are only $100.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

