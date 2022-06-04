Federal court sentences man to 10 years for meth conspiracy in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates throughout the week.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Irving Cervantes Rodriguez, 27, of Mexico, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. In an investigation with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, it’s reported officials started the investigation in July 2019 on Cervantes Rodriguez as the supplier or go-between for distributing meth. He’s severing a sentence in Nebraska for possession with intent to distribute meth and was convicted in 2017. According to the release, officials were aware that Cervantes Rodriguez was in communication via smuggling phones and they say an undercover agent was also introduced to him. There were two deals set up and arranged with the undercover agent and Cervantes Rodriguez over the phone. The release further states the first arrangement was in July 2019 and the second was in August 2019. Officials say through the deals set up by Cervantes Rodriguez the undercover agent was able to buy 1.73 kilograms of pure meth.

Trenton D. Washington, 32, of Omaha was sentenced Wednesday to two and half years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with Omaha Police, they responded to a reported disturbance near 54th & Ames last March and got in contact with the person who reported the incident. Officials say he heard a loud crash while in his office building and called 911 when he realized a person threw a brick through the back window of his office building. According to the release, the person was later identified as Washington. The release further states the person who reported confronted Washington in the parking lot and Washington showed a gun and made threats. The reported person responded by showing his gun. Officials say Washington went into an apartment on the backside of the building after fleeing. Officers got in contact with Washington and another person while they were leaving the apartment. Washington was arrested and the other person gave police permission to search his place as the apartment renter. The release states police found a gun within a cabinet and they say the gun was previously shipped and transported in interstate commerce.

