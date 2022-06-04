David’s Morning Forecast - Scattered storms this morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing across eastern Nebraska early this morning will try to push across the metro by mid-morning. While storms have been fading with time, some on and off showers are likely through late morning. Showers should be fading away by the lunch hour, with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures may be slow to warm initially, but high still top out near 80 this afternoon. A few more scattered thunderstorms may develop after 6pm, mainly north of the metro. However, a stray storm or two is possible between 6 and 10pm around the metro, with drier conditions overnight.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

A stray shower or storm is possible once again Sunday morning, but the bulk of the day should be dry around the metro. Temperatures warm into the low 80s with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop in central Nebraska by the early evening, and then push east toward the Omaha metro by the early overnight. A few stronger storms are possible, especially in central Nebraska where a few damaging winds gusts and large hail to around 1 inch will be possible. Storm chances in the metro really go up after 6pm, with the best chances between 8pm and Midnight. Showers exit to the east overnight.

Severe Weather Outlook for Sunday (WOWT)

Dry and comfortable weather returns on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. On and off storm chances return by Tuesday, and will linger through the week. It will not rain every day, but storm chances in the area will be tough to shake. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than average, but still reasonable with highs in the upper 70s through the upcoming weekend.

