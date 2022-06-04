David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered storms this evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered thunderstorms are likely this evening, especially just northwest of Omaha where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until Midnight. Storms are most likely this evening in an area around Columbus, David City, Schuyler, Fremont, West Point, and Blair. This is near a warm front that is stalled across the region, and will help to focus thunderstorm activity. Any storms that form will be capable of producing some hail and gusty winds. Storms will also be moving very slowly, so torrential rainfall is also possible. Storms may try to drift toward the metro after 6pm, but any activity in the metro area will be isolated. Most of us will likely stay dry. Storms should fade away after 10pm, with drier weather overnight.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight (WOWT)

Another round of thunderstorms may develop around sunrise right along the Missouri River. This round of storms could bring rain to parts of the metro, but storms should be moving off to the east of town by 8am, with partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures in the afternoon should warm to around 82 in Omaha, right around average for this time of year.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

A weak cold front will be approaching in the evening, that front is expected to fire off additional thunderstorms over parts of central and eastern Nebraska. The highest chance for storms may be just to the west and southwest of Omaha, but can’t be ruled out in town after 6pm. Any storms that form will again be capable of some hail and gusty winds.

Severe Weather Outlook Sunday (WOWT)

Storms should be out of the area on Monday, though some spotty showers are possible in the morning. The afternoon should be drier with highs in the upper 70s. Another chance for storms will roll in on Tuesday, with a few morning storms possible, and another round of evening to overnight storms likely. We get a break from the rain Wednesday, with another shot at storms coming Thursday or Thursday night. Things really dry out by the end of the week, and start to heat up as well. Highs by the upcoming weekend could be pushing close to 90 degrees.

