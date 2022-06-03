Advertisement

Two hurt in south Omaha sports bar shooting

(None)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting at a south Omaha bar that left two men with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPD reported Friday morning that a 32-year-old and 26-year-old were found injured when officers responded to a report of a shooting at Azul Bar, located near 52nd and L streets.

Witnesses described the shooter as a man wearing a black hoodie and grey shorts, who had last been seen running south from the bar, the report states.

OPD is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) or submit a tip at P3tips.com or via the P3tips mobile app. Information leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect could lead to a reward of up to $10,000.

